Vodafone launches first commercial services based on 5G technology in Romania

Vodafone Romania, the second-biggest player on the local mobile telecom market, launched commercial services based on 5G mobile communications for the first time on the local market, making it one of the first operators in Europe and the world to launch these services.

“We are the first operator to launch 5G services and the Supernet 5G network in Romania. It’s a moment of pride, [for us] and for Romania; we are one of the first countries in the world and Europe to launch these services. We contribute to achieving the digital agenda goals in Romania and digitizing society,” said Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodafone Romania.

Vodafone launched the services based on existing radio frequencies and initially covered several busy areas in Bucharest such as Unirii, Kogălniceanu, Izvor, and the Pipera-Voluntari area, said Cătălin Buliga, technical director of Vodafone Romania.

In a test conducted at Vodafone’s technical center, the data download speed reached almost 1 Gbps on a Huawei (5G compatible) smartphone. On the ground, clients with 5G smartphones will be able to experience speeds of around 450-500 Mbps when downloading data, and a data transmission delay that is half that of the 4G network.

(Photo source: Vodafone Romania)