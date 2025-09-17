Violation of Polish and Romanian airspace means Russia is testing limits, German chancellor says

During a debate in the German Bundestag held on Wednesday, September 17, chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the violation of Polish and Romanian airspace by Russia is part of a long-standing trend of testing limits and sabotage, Reuters reported.

Merz was referring to events that took place on September 10 and 13, when Russian drones entered into the national airspaces of Poland and Romania, respectively.

Poland shot at least three drones down during the Russian incursion last week, leading prime minister Donald Tusk to say that the country is closer to military conflict “than at any time since the Second World War.” Romanian officials also noted their solidarity with Poland in later statements.

Then, on September 13, a Russian drone entered Romanian airspace for roughly 50 minutes, leaving for Ukraine afterwards. Romanian defence minister Ionut Mosteanu labeled the incursion as "most likely a provocation,” and noted that the Romanian F-16 and allied Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets that met the drone in the air chose not to shoot it down. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the incident, and president Nicusor Dan noted that Romania is fully equipped to destroy drones that enter its airspace.

Referring to the two incidents during his speech, the head of the German executive said that Russia aims to destabilize free societies and that a peace agreement in the war in Ukraine cannot be concluded at the expense of Kyiv’s political sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“A dictated peace, a peace without freedom, would encourage Putin to look for the next target,” Merz warned, cited by Reuters.

The statements in the Bundestag come after Merz hosted Polish president Karol Nawrocki the day before. During the meeting, the German leader signalled continued support for its eastern neighbor.

“I firmly condemn the recent violations of Polish airspace by Russia. We stand unwaveringly alongside Poland. I emphasized this to president Nawrocki today during his visit. Poland is an important European neighbor and a close friend of ours,” wrote the German Chancellor on X after the meeting.

Since taking office in May of this year, Friedrich Merz has been looking to strengthen German defensive capabilities and the coordination with its NATO allies. Germany has also supported Ukraine since Russia invaded it in 2022. According to German defense minister Boris Pistorius, cited by DW, the country surpassed the United States last week and is now the biggest supplier of military aid.

In July 2025, Romania and Germany signed an Action Plan for strengthened bilateral cooperation. The plan focuses on Ukraine, Moldova and emphasizes security and defense cooperation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Friedrich Merz on Facebook)