Israeli Villar Group develops high-tech logistics parks in Romania under EUR 50 mln plan

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange-listed Villar Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Israel, announced plans to invest EUR 50 mln in developing high-tech logistics parks in Romania.

The company says it already has under development 100,000 sqm of prime logistics space in strategic locations and plans to continue its fast-paced growth across Romania.

Villar Group will deliver the first 10,000 sqm logistics unit within the project located in Dragomirești-Vale, km13 on the A1 Highway, in close proximity to Bucharest’s ring, at the beginning of the next year. The project offers quick access to the city centre and Otopeni Airport.

With direct access to the city centre, the new park in Dragomirești Vale is suitable for last-mile distribution operators, e-commerce and retail industries. The new logistics project is already being evaluated for green building certification.

Villar Group previously developed another logistics project near Bucharest, in Popești- Leordeni comprising 16,000 sqm, that will be extended starting next year with a new addition of 15,000 sqm.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)