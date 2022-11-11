Real Estate

Israeli Villar Group develops high-tech logistics parks in Romania under EUR 50 mln plan

11 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange-listed Villar Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Israel, announced plans to invest EUR 50 mln in developing high-tech logistics parks in Romania.

The company says it already has under development 100,000 sqm of prime logistics space in strategic locations and plans to continue its fast-paced growth across Romania.

Villar Group will deliver the first 10,000 sqm logistics unit within the project located in Dragomirești-Vale, km13 on the A1 Highway, in close proximity to Bucharest’s ring, at the beginning of the next year. The project offers quick access to the city centre and Otopeni Airport.

With direct access to the city centre, the new park in Dragomirești Vale is suitable for last-mile distribution operators, e-commerce and retail industries. The new logistics project is already being evaluated for green building certification.

Villar Group previously developed another logistics project near Bucharest, in Popești- Leordeni comprising 16,000 sqm, that will be extended starting next year with a new addition of 15,000 sqm.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Israeli Villar Group develops high-tech logistics parks in Romania under EUR 50 mln plan

11 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange-listed Villar Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Israel, announced plans to invest EUR 50 mln in developing high-tech logistics parks in Romania.

The company says it already has under development 100,000 sqm of prime logistics space in strategic locations and plans to continue its fast-paced growth across Romania.

Villar Group will deliver the first 10,000 sqm logistics unit within the project located in Dragomirești-Vale, km13 on the A1 Highway, in close proximity to Bucharest’s ring, at the beginning of the next year. The project offers quick access to the city centre and Otopeni Airport.

With direct access to the city centre, the new park in Dragomirești Vale is suitable for last-mile distribution operators, e-commerce and retail industries. The new logistics project is already being evaluated for green building certification.

Villar Group previously developed another logistics project near Bucharest, in Popești- Leordeni comprising 16,000 sqm, that will be extended starting next year with a new addition of 15,000 sqm.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania