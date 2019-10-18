Thousands come to the opening of the first Victoria’s Secret shop in Romania

The Victoria’s Secret lingerie shop in Baneasa Shopping City, the brand’s first shop in Romania opened over the weekend, drew several thousand customers in the first two days after inauguration, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the first day, hundreds of clients waited in line for the store’s opening, reminding of the opening of the first H&M store in Romania, in 2011. Although most big international brands are already present in Romania, there are still brands whose market entry can raise enthusiasm, Ziarul Financiar concluded.

“This is the most awaited and important shop opening of the year. Many clients came on Saturday, before the store opened, so they would be among the first to go in. We are talking about several thousand people who shopped at Victoria’s Secret over the weened,” said representatives of the shopping center where the shop is located.

Baneasa Shopping City, the biggest mall in Bucharest in terms of revenues, is located in the city’s northern area, where the residents’ incomes are above average.

(Photo source: ID 160247090 © Tea - Dreamstime.com)