Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 14:56
Culture
Exhibition dedicated to Romanian-born Victor Brauner opens in Paris
14 September 2020
An exhibition dedicated to Romanian-born surrealist Victor Brauner (1903–1966) opens at the Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris on September 18.

The exhibition, titled Je suis le rêve. Je suis l'inspiration, covers both paintings and drawings, some of them on display for the first time since the previous Paris retrospective, held at the Musée National d'Art Moderne in 1972.

It follows stages such as Beginnings in Romania (1920–1925), Paris and the Shock of Surrealism (1925–1932), The Surrealist Adventure (1933–1939), The Black Frontiers of the War (1939–1945), The Conglomeros (1941-1945), After the War (1946–1948), and Beyond Surrealism (1949–1966).

Born in Piatra-Neamt, in northeastern Romania, Brauner was involved in the avant-garde artistic activity in the Bucharest of 1920s. From 1925 onward, he regularly traveled to Paris, where he settled definitively in 1938.

The exhibition is open at the Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris until January 10, 2021. It will then be on show at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia from October 2020 to January 2021.

More on the exhibition here.

(Photo: Njarvis5 | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Normal
