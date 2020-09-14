Exhibition dedicated to Romanian-born Victor Brauner opens in Paris

An exhibition dedicated to Romanian-born surrealist Victor Brauner (1903–1966) opens at the Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris on September 18.

The exhibition, titled Je suis le rêve. Je suis l'inspiration, covers both paintings and drawings, some of them on display for the first time since the previous Paris retrospective, held at the Musée National d'Art Moderne in 1972.

It follows stages such as Beginnings in Romania (1920–1925), Paris and the Shock of Surrealism (1925–1932), The Surrealist Adventure (1933–1939), The Black Frontiers of the War (1939–1945), The Conglomeros (1941-1945), After the War (1946–1948), and Beyond Surrealism (1949–1966).

Born in Piatra-Neamt, in northeastern Romania, Brauner was involved in the avant-garde artistic activity in the Bucharest of 1920s. From 1925 onward, he regularly traveled to Paris, where he settled definitively in 1938.

The exhibition is open at the Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris until January 10, 2021. It will then be on show at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia from October 2020 to January 2021.

More on the exhibition here.

(Photo: Njarvis5 | Dreamstime.com)

