Sports

Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail across Romania opens segment in Hunedoara county

04 July 2022
Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail crossing Romania, opened another segment in Hunedoara county this past weekend.

It is part of the Terra Dacica segment of the trail, and adds the ninth county to the Via Transilvanica project.

The 141 km-long segment brings hikers to the Dacian fortress of Sarmizegetusa Regia, the UNESCO geopark of Țara Hațegului, and Sarmizegetusa Ulpia Traiana.

In Hunedoara county, the trail crosses the localities of Romos, Beriu, Orăștioara de Sus, Boșorod, Pui, Sălașu de Sus, Râu de Mori and Sarmizegetusa.

Via Transilvanica links Drobeta-Turnu Severin, in Mehedinți county, to Putna, in the northeastern part of the country. In between the two localities, the route goes through ten counties and covers more than 1,000 km. The trail can be done in stages or entirely, by foot or bike, depending on each traveler’s preference. 

(Photo: Adragosphoto | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

