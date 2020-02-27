Emergency veterinary hospital opens in Bucharest

The University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest (USAMVB) will open this Friday, February 28, its emergency veterinary hospital.

The unit, named Prof.dr. Alin Bîrţoiu Emergency Veterinary University Hospital, opens as part of the Veterinary Medicine Faculty, Agerpres reported.

The hospital is one of a kind because of the diverse specializations it covers, its endowments and the ability to welcome cases 24/7 and according to the species and the seriousness of the pathology, USAMVB said.

The project started in 2009 and required an investment of RON 21 million (EUR 4.3 million). Of the sum, 85% came from the Education and Research Ministry and the rest from the university’s own funds.

“The need for an emergency university hospital at the Veterinary Medicine Faculty stemmed from the wish to offer students, the academic body and patients the most modern and complete endowments, integrating all specialties and services available in the area of veterinary medicine,” Sorin Mihai Cîmpeanu, the provost of USAMVB, said.

(Photo: Pixabay)