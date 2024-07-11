Real Estate

Vectr Realty acquires The Landmark offices in Bucharest

11 July 2024

Vectr Holdings, through its subsidiary Vectr Realty, acquired 100% shares of the company that owns The Landmark office building in Bucharest, as part of its growth plans in Romania. The property was bought from funds managed by Revetas Capital and affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management.

The transaction could amount to EUR 70-80 million, according to estimates from specialists in the real estate market quoted by Forbes Romania.

The Landmark, developed in 2016, is a business park comprising three class A office buildings with a GLA of over 23,700 sqm. Located in the central district of Bucharest, it hosts companies such as UiPath, Total Energies, Wolf Theiss, Premier Energy, and Systematic.

“Vectr Holdings aims to acquire well-managed assets and businesses and to continue to grow them. The Landmark is an iconic office building in Bucharest, and we are pleased to add this great asset to our real estate portfolio,” said Chintan Surana, Group CEO of Vectr Holdings.

“This transaction follows our recent in the agricultural market with the acquisitions of Padova Agriculture and Contara, of 4000 ha of fully irrigated land, and demonstrates our strong commitment to the Romanian market,” he added.

Vectr Holdings, a privately owned group of companies, is engaged in various sectors, including agricultural operations, agricultural machinery distribution, fitness, and real estate in Romania through its verticals Vectr Farms, Agroconcept, World Class, and Vectr Realty.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

