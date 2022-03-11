Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 09:05
Justice

RO reformist party USR calls on president and EC to stop bill on special prosecution body SIIJ

11 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian reformist party USR approached president Klaus Iohannis with a letter requesting him to return the draft law that abolishes the special prosecution body (SIIJ) to lawmakers, for further debates, daily Bursa reported.

USR claims that the bill breaches the recommendations of the Venice Commission, released in a preliminary form on March 9.

At the same time, MEP Ramona Strugariu (USR) urged the European Commission to intervene and prevent the bill that, in her view, would generate an infringement procedure against Romania, according to G4media.

The controversial bill, drafted by the Ministry of Justice, promoted by the Government and endorsed by the Parliament, was cleared by the Constitutional Court.

President Klaus Iohannis is supposed to promulgate it or send it back to lawmakers.

In brief, USR argues against the bill on the grounds that, instead of abolishing SIIJ and allowing only the Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) to deal with the corruption cases, it assigns a body of prosecutors that would deal with the cases involving magistrates.

The Venice Commission indeed recommends keeping DNA as the sole body dealing with corruption cases 9including those involving magistrates), but it leaves the door open for other models. 

(Photo: Vladek/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 09:04
10 March 2022
Justice
RO Constitutional Court clears bill abolishing special prosecution section SIIJ
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/11/2022 - 09:05
Justice

RO reformist party USR calls on president and EC to stop bill on special prosecution body SIIJ

11 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian reformist party USR approached president Klaus Iohannis with a letter requesting him to return the draft law that abolishes the special prosecution body (SIIJ) to lawmakers, for further debates, daily Bursa reported.

USR claims that the bill breaches the recommendations of the Venice Commission, released in a preliminary form on March 9.

At the same time, MEP Ramona Strugariu (USR) urged the European Commission to intervene and prevent the bill that, in her view, would generate an infringement procedure against Romania, according to G4media.

The controversial bill, drafted by the Ministry of Justice, promoted by the Government and endorsed by the Parliament, was cleared by the Constitutional Court.

President Klaus Iohannis is supposed to promulgate it or send it back to lawmakers.

In brief, USR argues against the bill on the grounds that, instead of abolishing SIIJ and allowing only the Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) to deal with the corruption cases, it assigns a body of prosecutors that would deal with the cases involving magistrates.

The Venice Commission indeed recommends keeping DNA as the sole body dealing with corruption cases 9including those involving magistrates), but it leaves the door open for other models. 

(Photo: Vladek/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 09:04
10 March 2022
Justice
RO Constitutional Court clears bill abolishing special prosecution section SIIJ
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further