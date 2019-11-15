New Romanian platform that intermediates deals with used smartphones gets EUR 120,000 funding

Flip.ro, a Romanian marketplace platform that intermediates the sale of used smartphones launched by local entrepreneurs Alin Luca (22) and George Moroianu (25), has received a EUR 120,000 investment.

The money came from investment fund V7, owned by the founders of the benefits network 7card, venture capital fund GapMinder (through the Techcelerator startup accelerator), and Difrnt Agency, Startupcafe.ro reported.

The Flip.ro platform aims to become an alternative to classic online marketplaces and make it simpler for users to sell or buy used smartphones. “We make the internet a simpler place for those who want to sell their old phones and more secure for those who buy them,” said Alin Luca, Flip.ro co-founder.

The platform aims to reach 20,000 users, 10,000 transactions and revenues of EUR 450,000 in the first year of operations.

Those who want to sell their old smartphones (no older than 4-5 years and only Apple, Samsung and Huawei models) can access the platform to find out how much their phone is worth. Then they can call a courier or drop the phone off in one of the 22 drop off points in Bucharest and the country, and choose how they want to get the money after the phone is sold. The phones are checked by specialists from local service center IQFIX.

“After this verification, the phone is properly photographed and packaged, and all data will be uploaded to the Flip.ro product catalog. Thus, potential buyers will know exactly what they are buying,” explains Alex Burghelia, marketing director and partner of Flip.ro.

The platform also offers buyers a 100-day warranty for the devices. “We have thought of a buying experience similar to the purchase of a new phone, while keeping the convenient price,” Burghelia said.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)