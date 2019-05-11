Romanian startup launches equity crowdfunding platform

Romanian startup Human Finance has launched an equity crowdfunding platform focused on small-scale investments in the local startup ecosystem, Startupcafe.ro reported.

The platform, SeedBlink, targets both investors looking for new opportunities and startups applying for pre-seed and seed funding.

The preferred candidates listed on SeedBlink are “innovative startups, with proved traction, a tested MVP, ethical ones, with a clear and articulated business model, and development potential both on the local and international market.”

The platform was conceived and launched by Human Finance founders Andrei Dudoiu, Ionut Pătrăhău and Iulian Pădurariu, together with their software development team.

“We democratize investments in Romanian startups, allowing small scale investments into top notch startups and great ideas. We transform random investments into a well-structured process, by creating a formal syndication instrument, beneficial primarily to investors looking for opportunities and to startups applying for funding,” the project representatives say.

SeedBlink plans to aggregate EUR 20 million in equity crowdfunding investments over the next three years, thus supporting the development of the local ecosystem for innovative startups.

(Photo: Pixabay)