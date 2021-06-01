US Air Force deploys MQ-9 Reaper drones, airmen to Romanian air base

Several MQ-9 Reaper aircraft and approximately 90 airmen of the US Air Force have been deployed to the Campia Turzii Air Base in Romania, where they will conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in support of NATO operations.

The drones and airmen will remain at the Campia Turzii base for "a few months," the Romanian Ministry of Defense said. The Romanian Air Force, through its air base, will provide the technical, operational, and logistical support for the missions to be carried out during their deployment in Romania.

"The forward and ready positioning of our MQ-9s (Reaper drones) at this key strategic location reassures our allies and partners, while also sending a message to our adversaries, that we can quickly respond to any emergent threat," Gen. Jeff Harrigian, US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander, said in a statement quoted by Apnews.com.

This deployment has been fully coordinated with the Romanian government, the US statement said. The United States and Romania enjoy a close military-to-military relationship as NATO allies and cooperate on numerous regional security issues.

"The forward MQ-9 presence enabled by this deployment demonstrates the United States' commitment to the security and stability of Europe and aims to strengthen relationships between NATO allies and other European partners," the same statement reads.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense said that the presence of American allies in Romania "represents an opportunity to develop, test and evaluate the combat capability, the joint activities being a key element in increasing the level of interoperability between the two sides."

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)