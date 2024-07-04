Romania has exceeded all expectations as a strong NATO ally, US ambassador says on Independence Day

Marking the American Independence Day with a special reception in Bucharest, US ambassador Kathleen Kavalec congratulated Romania for marking 20 years in NATO this year and said the country “has exceeded all expectations as a strong NATO ally.” She also thanked Romania for its “unwavering support” to the people of Ukraine and noted that the two countries cooperate in areas beyond politics, including economics and culture.

“As NATO allies and partners, our commitment to Romania is unwavering and essential to protecting our shared values and way of life. Congratulations to Romania for marking 20 years in NATO this year. As president Biden recently said, Romania has exceeded all expectations as a strong NATO ally. We look forward next week to celebrating with you the 75th anniversary of NATO, an alliance that has become larger, stronger and more united than ever,” ambassador Kathleen Kavalec said during her speech.

She also mentioned the war in Ukraine, thanking Romania for its “unwavering support to the people of Ukraine in their time of need.”

“You have provided significant humanitarian, political, economic and military support to your neighbors. And I know Romania is ready to help with Ukraine’s reconstruction when that critical moment arrives,” she added.

During the same speech, the US ambassador also said that the two countries cooperate in areas beyond politics, including economics and culture, putting cinema in the spotlight.

“Before the 1989 Revolution, for many Romanians, American films provided a rare and precious window to the outside world. They were a source of inspiration, offering hope and a connection to the broader human experience beyond Romanian borders. […] So it is natural that American producers are drawn to collaborate with the Romanian film industry, leading to many American movies being filmed in Romania, such as the Oscar-winning “Cold Mountain,” which has helped showcase Romania’s natural beauty to the world,” Kathleen Kavalec said.

She also mentioned other popular series filmed in Romania, including “Hatfield & McCoys, "Wednesday,” and “The Grey House.”

“Top filmmakers come to Romania for the scenery, the stories, and the expert film production teams. I will never forget the day I bumped into Francis Ford Copololla, filming the movie “Youth without Youth” on Şoseaua Kiseleff in Bucharest!”

Further on, the US ambassador also noted that US-Romanian trade and investment continued to grow. In 2023, trade in goods and services between the United States and Romania reached a record-breaking USD 7.1 billion, and the trends continue to be positive across all economic sectors, she said.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)