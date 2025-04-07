Environment

Urban meadow set up in Bucharest's Tineretului Park

07 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

An urban meadow with wildflowers has been set in Bucharest's Tineretului Park, close to the Tineretului Island.

The project, meant to support the city's biodiversity, was carried out by the Bucharest City Hall through its Parks & Lakes Administration (ALPAB) and Văcărești Nature Park Association, the non-profit that initiated the establishment of the urban nature park Văcărești Park, sometimes called the Bucharest Delta.

More than 28 species of draught-resistant annual and perennial plants have been planted on a surface of 1,000 sqm, among them marigolds, soapworts, flax, dame's rocket, wallflowers, hollyhocks, poppies, corn-cockles, daisies, wild chamomile, chrysanthemums, and dianthuses. In addition to regenerating the park, the meadow is also expected to aid the fauna in the area, as it will attract birds, bees, and butterflies. 

A floating island was also anchored in the park's lake to serve as a nesting spot for the common tern and as a basking area for turtles. It will also make for a bird-watching point for ornithology enthusiasts. 

"The urban meadows are one of the nature-based solutions that we would like to see scaled up by the public administration across the city. The planting is not expensive. They require minimal maintenance (1-2 mowings per year), can survive without irrigation, and act as barriers to urban dust," the non-profit explained.

Văcărești Nature Park Association, which set up an experimental urban meadow in 2023, on the shore of Dâmbovița, close to the Văcărești Park, said it would plant similar areas in other parts of the city, in addition to creating themed tracks and organizing nature walks. 

(Photo: Asociatia Parcul Natural Văcărești Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Environment

Urban meadow set up in Bucharest's Tineretului Park

07 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

An urban meadow with wildflowers has been set in Bucharest's Tineretului Park, close to the Tineretului Island.

The project, meant to support the city's biodiversity, was carried out by the Bucharest City Hall through its Parks & Lakes Administration (ALPAB) and Văcărești Nature Park Association, the non-profit that initiated the establishment of the urban nature park Văcărești Park, sometimes called the Bucharest Delta.

More than 28 species of draught-resistant annual and perennial plants have been planted on a surface of 1,000 sqm, among them marigolds, soapworts, flax, dame's rocket, wallflowers, hollyhocks, poppies, corn-cockles, daisies, wild chamomile, chrysanthemums, and dianthuses. In addition to regenerating the park, the meadow is also expected to aid the fauna in the area, as it will attract birds, bees, and butterflies. 

A floating island was also anchored in the park's lake to serve as a nesting spot for the common tern and as a basking area for turtles. It will also make for a bird-watching point for ornithology enthusiasts. 

"The urban meadows are one of the nature-based solutions that we would like to see scaled up by the public administration across the city. The planting is not expensive. They require minimal maintenance (1-2 mowings per year), can survive without irrigation, and act as barriers to urban dust," the non-profit explained.

Văcărești Nature Park Association, which set up an experimental urban meadow in 2023, on the shore of Dâmbovița, close to the Văcărești Park, said it would plant similar areas in other parts of the city, in addition to creating themed tracks and organizing nature walks. 

(Photo: Asociatia Parcul Natural Văcărești Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 April 2025
Environment
The Guardian dedicates article to Romania’s centuries-old giant haystacks
08 April 2025
Real Estate
First Handwritten Collection hotel in Romania opens in downtown Bucharest
08 April 2025
Defense
Romanian, Bulgarian defense ministers reaffirm commitment to strengthening NATO’s eastern flank
08 April 2025
Administration
Western Romania: Oradea to build new thermal garden in RON 214 million project financed by EU
08 April 2025
Macro
Romania keeps policy rate at 6.5% in line with expectations
08 April 2025
Energy
BSOG and local partner to build EUR 65 mln biomethane plant in Romania
07 April 2025
Events
Open Streets: Bucharest event turning city’s main arteries into pedestrian areas kicks off this weekend
04 April 2025
Real Estate
Skanska sells office building in Bucharest to fund managed by Hungary's Gránit Asset Management in EUR 52 million deal