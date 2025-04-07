Urban meadow set up in Bucharest's Tineretului Park

An urban meadow with wildflowers has been set in Bucharest's Tineretului Park, close to the Tineretului Island.

The project, meant to support the city's biodiversity, was carried out by the Bucharest City Hall through its Parks & Lakes Administration (ALPAB) and Văcărești Nature Park Association, the non-profit that initiated the establishment of the urban nature park Văcărești Park, sometimes called the Bucharest Delta.

More than 28 species of draught-resistant annual and perennial plants have been planted on a surface of 1,000 sqm, among them marigolds, soapworts, flax, dame's rocket, wallflowers, hollyhocks, poppies, corn-cockles, daisies, wild chamomile, chrysanthemums, and dianthuses. In addition to regenerating the park, the meadow is also expected to aid the fauna in the area, as it will attract birds, bees, and butterflies.

A floating island was also anchored in the park's lake to serve as a nesting spot for the common tern and as a basking area for turtles. It will also make for a bird-watching point for ornithology enthusiasts.

"The urban meadows are one of the nature-based solutions that we would like to see scaled up by the public administration across the city. The planting is not expensive. They require minimal maintenance (1-2 mowings per year), can survive without irrigation, and act as barriers to urban dust," the non-profit explained.

Văcărești Nature Park Association, which set up an experimental urban meadow in 2023, on the shore of Dâmbovița, close to the Văcărești Park, said it would plant similar areas in other parts of the city, in addition to creating themed tracks and organizing nature walks.

(Photo: Asociatia Parcul Natural Văcărești Facebook Page)

