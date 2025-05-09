Society

Organizers of Romania’s Untold festival offer RON 150 voucher for voters

09 May 2025

The organizers of the Untold festival announced they will offer a RON 150 (EUR 30) voucher toward the purchase of a festival pass to anyone who votes on May 18, during the second round of the presidential elections.

In an online message, Untold representatives emphasized the connection between civic participation and the future of every citizen.

“In a democracy, only you choose your future! With every action, with every decision. Your vote = your future! Go vote on May 18! Cast a vote for your future, and we’ll give you a 150 lei voucher toward an Untold pass!”

Contacted by HotNews, Edy Chereji, co-founder of Untold Universe, explained that the initiative is addressed to everyone who votes, regardless of political preference. The voucher will be granted only after election day, based on simple proof.

“We want to offer this voucher to any person who provides proof that they voted on May 18, regardless of whom they voted for. It will be a very simple process, people just need to present a photo of the back of their ID card showing proof of voting on May 18.”

The co-founder emphasized that the initiative is civic, not political in nature.

“As you can see, Untold is not telling anyone whom to vote for, it's just a civic call to go vote, and the voucher will be offered to any voter, regardless of their decision in the voting booth.”

A similar civic initiative took place on June 9, 2024, election day, when the Cărturești bookstore chain offered a free book or literary magazine to 15,000 people who showed proof that they had voted. In Bucharest, where nearly half the titles were distributed, lines formed even before the stores opened. At some locations, stocks were depleted in less than an hour.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Alexandru Busca/ Inquam Photos)

