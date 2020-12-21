Romania’s Untold launches Odyssey, a new festival held on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean Sea

Untold, one of Romania’s biggest music festivals, has launched a new entertainment concept - Untold Odyssey, a festival organized on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean Sea. The cruise ship will travel to top destinations on the world map of entertainment - Rome, Ibiza, and Barcelona.

Untold Odyssey is scheduled for June 9-13, 2021, and its lineup will include some of the greatest artists and DJs in the world. They will entertain the participants from the festival’s five stages, according to Stirileprotv.ro.

In addition, there will also be ten restaurants included in the rate and seven gourmet restaurants, dozens of bars and lounge areas, swimming pools, spa halls, an Aqua Park, fitness gyms, running and bowling alleys, basketball and football fields, mini-golf, bungee jumping, game rooms, a casino, beauty salons, art galleries, a library, and luxury shops.

As for the safety protocols, the organizers said they would follow all the measures and procedures recommended by the World Health Organization and international authorities, perform rapid testing and PCR testing of all passengers before boarding, have the latest technologies, mobility bracelets with sensors of motion, top medical equipment, medical care available 24/24 hours, isolation and treatment areas for any symptoms.

The cruise ship will have only 2,500 passengers on board.

The passengers can choose between four types of travel packages: Rhapsody Class, Charmed Class, Euphoria Class, and Elysium Class. Depending on the selected package, they can access the private pool, sun terrace, or private dinners with their favorite artists.

Untold Odyssey is a project realized in partnership with Croaziere.co.

Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Untold)