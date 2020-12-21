Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:29
Events

Romania’s Untold launches Odyssey, a new festival held on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean Sea

21 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Untold, one of Romania’s biggest music festivals, has launched a new entertainment concept - Untold Odyssey, a festival organized on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean Sea. The cruise ship will travel to top destinations on the world map of entertainment - Rome, Ibiza, and Barcelona.

Untold Odyssey is scheduled for June 9-13, 2021, and its lineup will include some of the greatest artists and DJs in the world. They will entertain the participants from the festival’s five stages, according to Stirileprotv.ro.

In addition, there will also be ten restaurants included in the rate and seven gourmet restaurants, dozens of bars and lounge areas, swimming pools, spa halls, an Aqua Park, fitness gyms, running and bowling alleys, basketball and football fields, mini-golf, bungee jumping, game rooms, a casino, beauty salons, art galleries, a library, and luxury shops.

As for the safety protocols, the organizers said they would follow all the measures and procedures recommended by the World Health Organization and international authorities, perform rapid testing and PCR testing of all passengers before boarding, have the latest technologies, mobility bracelets with sensors of motion, top medical equipment, medical care available 24/24 hours, isolation and treatment areas for any symptoms. 

The cruise ship will have only 2,500 passengers on board.

The passengers can choose between four types of travel packages: Rhapsody Class, Charmed Class, Euphoria Class, and Elysium Class. Depending on the selected package, they can access the private pool, sun terrace, or private dinners with their favorite artists. 

Untold Odyssey is a project realized in partnership with Croaziere.co.

Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Untold)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 14:38
26 November 2020
Events
RO music festivals Electric Castle, Untold announce 2021 editions
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 12:29
Events

Romania’s Untold launches Odyssey, a new festival held on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean Sea

21 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Untold, one of Romania’s biggest music festivals, has launched a new entertainment concept - Untold Odyssey, a festival organized on a cruise ship in the Mediterranean Sea. The cruise ship will travel to top destinations on the world map of entertainment - Rome, Ibiza, and Barcelona.

Untold Odyssey is scheduled for June 9-13, 2021, and its lineup will include some of the greatest artists and DJs in the world. They will entertain the participants from the festival’s five stages, according to Stirileprotv.ro.

In addition, there will also be ten restaurants included in the rate and seven gourmet restaurants, dozens of bars and lounge areas, swimming pools, spa halls, an Aqua Park, fitness gyms, running and bowling alleys, basketball and football fields, mini-golf, bungee jumping, game rooms, a casino, beauty salons, art galleries, a library, and luxury shops.

As for the safety protocols, the organizers said they would follow all the measures and procedures recommended by the World Health Organization and international authorities, perform rapid testing and PCR testing of all passengers before boarding, have the latest technologies, mobility bracelets with sensors of motion, top medical equipment, medical care available 24/24 hours, isolation and treatment areas for any symptoms. 

The cruise ship will have only 2,500 passengers on board.

The passengers can choose between four types of travel packages: Rhapsody Class, Charmed Class, Euphoria Class, and Elysium Class. Depending on the selected package, they can access the private pool, sun terrace, or private dinners with their favorite artists. 

Untold Odyssey is a project realized in partnership with Croaziere.co.

Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Untold)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 14:38
26 November 2020
Events
RO music festivals Electric Castle, Untold announce 2021 editions
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 December 2020
Politics
Update: Romania’s center-right coalition reaches agreement on the next Government
18 December 2020
Capital markets
UiPath, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO
18 December 2020
Justice
Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case
17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?