Universal Studios, interested in filming in Romania

Romania’s ruling party leader Liviu Dragnea said he met the vice president of Universal Studios, who expressed his interest in shooting some movies in Romania.

Dragnea said he would talk to prime minister Viorica Dancila and culture minister George Ivascu and arrange a meeting at the Government in two or three weeks to discuss the details of a potential cooperation.

He said that Universal representatives also visited other countries but that Romania has the advantage of having mountains and sea, and many places where film studios can be set up. He also said Romania has the necessary infrastructure for making movies and professional production studios.

The biggest film studios in Romania are Castel Film and Bucharest Film Studios (the former Media Pro Studios), where several international productions have been filmed in the past years.

