United States initiates more investments at Deveselu base in southern Romania

The United States Department of Defense recently published a notice of intent regarding a government tender for the construction of special telecommunications links between the missile defense base at Deveselu, in Romania, and other bases in Europe.

The project seeks to link Deveselu and bases in Italy and Germany. The former concerns the facilities in Capodichino, near Naples, where the headquarters of US Naval Forces Europe and the Sixth Fleet of the US Navy in the Mediterranean are located, Euronews Romania reported. The base in Wiesbaden, Germany is currently used by NATO for military assistance to Ukraine and training of Ukrainian soldiers.

The project is being carried out by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), the authority responsible for establishing, deploying, and securing the United States' special communication lines. Creating dedicated telecommunications links between these locations is essential for a rapid and coordinated response to potential threats and for maintaining regional security.

Military sources told Europa Liberă Romania that the base at Deveselu is included in a massive NATO investment project amounting to EUR 1 billion over 10 years.

At the same time, DISA has also published a similar notice of intent for the establishment of special telecommunications links between the base at Redzikowo, Poland - where a missile defense shield similar to the one in Deveselu was recently inaugurated - and US and NATO bases in Germany, including Ramstein and Wiesbaden.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)