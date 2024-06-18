Unique real estate opportunity: A dream place is being sold - Colina Nouă, the future green suburb of Cluj-Napoca

News from Companies

Located just 30 minutes from Unirii Square, the zero point of Cluj-Napoca, the Colina Nouă complex is an oasis of well-being and a refuge from the urban agglomeration, pollution, traffic congestion which a permanent stress characteristic of the big city.

The Colina Nouă project was built for both Romanian families and expatriates that demand the highest standards in urban planning. Don Lothrop, the visionary behind the Colina Noua project, summarizes the values the project has embraced:

”As I came to fall in love with the Romanian culture and saw the enormous potential of the country, I wanted build something that was highly valued and could not be built in Germany, England or the United States. A place that offers families a vastly higher quality of life by reclaiming the simple values that are the foundation of good health.

Easy access to farm fresh food that provides the essential nutrients for the cells, vessels and biology system that sustain our life.

Vast amounts of green spaces that stimulate human movement, fill our lungs with clean air and reduce our stress as we rekindle our relationship with the natural world.

Safe places for children to play freely with one another, where they develop the relationships and essential executive skills that prepare them for high school and beyond.

Living in a community that takes care of itself, supports one another, and is a predictable sanctuary from the chaos in the greater world

Spending more time walking in green spaces, than driving in traffic.

Anchored by a world class school just a short walk from home which stimulates a culture of learning in every child, in every home

Colina Noua is ushering in a new concept of Health Creation, drawing interest from home buyers from around the world.”

The centerpiece of the project is the Colina Learning Center, an international school accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. There are over 100 NEASC schools in Europe, including many of most respected names.

NEASC school are particularly important in attracting expatriates to secondary cities.

The American developers have integrated traditional values into a modern and innovative urban conception. They identified, at a short distance from Cluj, the second city of Romania of economic and dynamic development importance, a paradise place where man can live in harmony with nature and yet be close to his opportunities for professional achievement.

This vision, as exciting as it is bold, involved the acquisition of large and compact areas of agricultural land, over 60 ha, in the village of Băbuțiu, Vultureni commune. The design phase involved the urbanization of the area and obtaining the spatial plan, PUZ. Subsequently, the land was made viable for development, the surface waters were drained, the creek that crosses the area was arranged to cope with record rain fall, the road infrastructure was built to the highest standards, and the utilities were introduced. Everything was done by the book, without any compromise, which can be seen as soon as you step into the neighborhood.

The Colina Nouă project was particularly designed to meet the needs of children, as our society copes with extraordinary rise in anxiety and depression among adolescents. The primary focus is creating safe places for free play outdoors, which are a proven alternative to sitting indoors with too much screen time. The areas around the houses are without fences, a sign that those who settle in this residential district are called to integrate the community, not to isolate themselves. Students can walk from home to school in a few minutes, safely and free, without having to accompany their parents.

The first phase of the project consisted of the construction of 28 houses in a traditional Romanian architectural style, combined with modern elements. The overall architectural project was complemented by exceptional interior and landscape design. The implementation of this phase was carried out at the highest standards.

After just a few minutes spent in Colina Nouă neighborhood, the visitor is in a state of well-being. The ambiance urges him to explore every corner. The houses are gorgeous, dressed in wood and stone, placed unconventional so that they do not line up banally at the side of the road. Generously exposed to sunlight, the houses have a slender look and give off a welcoming air, each with a distinct element, and the views that can be seen from terraces and windows are always surprising. It is only when the beauty of the landscape conquers it’s soul, that the visitor will understand that this place is unique in its own way, that the purpose of those who thought it was to make a difference in people’s lives..

The evenings at Colina Nouă are amazing. The gazebo built in the same traditional style, the ideal place for meeting friends, designed for organizing events within the community, just as, in the old days, the center of the village was the meeting place for everyone, where adults would share stories and children would run around the fire pit.

Departing from Colina Nouă, you leave with the feeling that you are leaving a unique place. When you return to the city, you will feel bullied by the eclectic, aggressive architecture, the screaming and discordant colors of the buildings, and the pollution and traffic accentuate your stress and fatigue. You appreciate the uniqueness of Colina Nouă.

Once the first stage of this project has been completed, after the hardest and most expensive stages of such development have been overcome, investors have decided to hand over the baton.

The company Șoimeni Parc S.A., which owns this project, has requested the opening of the insolvency procedure, in order to protect the important assets it holds and to capitalize them in a coherent and transparent manner in this procedure.

Given the importance of the project and its potential, the judicial liquidator appointed to lead the procedure, the professional company DDG insolvency IPURL from Cluj-Napoca, was mandated to identify the most suitable client for this unique project.

What is being valued? Soimeni Parc S.A. owns:

A compact area of over 16 ha (165.167 sqm) urban land;

The land is urbanized, benefiting from a zonal urban plan, which allows potential investors to start the construction works in record time;

Infrastructure and utilities were introduced at the property limit, thanks to an investment of over 4 million Euro;

the capacity of the current wastewater treatment plant is 300 persons equivalent or 45 cubic meters/ day. Modular construction it can be easily expanded in capacity.

The water distribution system is integrated with the Someș water company with the commissioning of the Zalău - Gilău water bus.

The power supply installation is made of a newly built PTAB (transformation station) specially built for the project "Colina Nouă.

The power required for the future development of the project can be easily obtained by replacing the current 20/0.4 kV – 250 kVA transformer with one up to 800 kVA.

The land is located next to the one used for the creation of phase 1 of the Colina Nouă project, comprising a superb and highly successful community, which allows a continuation of the harmonious and natural real estate development;

The beneficiaries of the houses that will be built will have access to Colina Nouă School, which was developed with an investment of 2 million Euro and is accredited NEASC – a global standard of excellence for international schools;

The county road connecting Cluj-Napoca to Colina Nouă was recently modernized (it was enlarged, new bridges were created and the water network was changed) creating a strong corridor for the economic development of the area;

The company will pass on the right of superficies held over 62 hectares of extra-wide land, on which recreational activities can be carried out;

Interested people are invited to visit Colina Nouă site and discover the green paradise near Cluj-Napoca. The relations regarding the recovery procedure can be obtained from the liquidator’s website, or at the phone number (0748) 888 132.

__

*This is a Press release.