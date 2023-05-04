Finance

UniCredit Romania reports 45% stronger earnings in Q1

04 May 2023

Italian group UniCredit reported for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 a net profit of EUR 64 mln from operations in Romania, up by about 45.3% compared to the same period last year.

UniCredit's net operating profit in Romania increased by 32.4% y/y to EUR 92 mln, Profit.ro reported.

Interest income increased by 29% y/y to EUR 99 mln, while provisions for credit risk remained low (EUR 5 mln).

The stock of loans increased by 9.4% y/y to EUR 7.6 bln at the end of March, slower than the 14.5% consumer price inflation. Deposits from customers increased by 7.7% y/y to EUR 9.1 bln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andersastphoto/Dreamstime.com)

