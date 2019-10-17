Romania Insider
Unicredit Leasing Romania issues 3-year bonds with 0.5% yearly coupon
17 October 2019
UniCredit Leasing, the largest leasing company in Romania, part of Italian group UniCredit, has raised from the international markets EUR 300 million by issuing 3-year senior bonds guaranteed by the parent-group, Bankingnews.ro reported.

The issue was oversubscribed (EUR 650 mln orders placed) and the interest rate dropped from an initial level of 105 basis points (bp) above the mid-swap for the corresponding maturity, to 90 bp.

The bonds will thus have a fixed coupon of 0.502% per year, and an issue price of 100% of their nominal value.

UniCredit Bank AG and Morgan Stanley brokered the transaction as Bookrunners. S&P assigned the BBB rating to the bonds.

The financing allows UniCredit Leasing to diversify its funding sources.

The bonds will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with admission to trading on the Euro MTF market.

40