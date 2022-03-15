Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 10:01
Labor minister: More than 200 Ukrainian refugees hired in Romania

15 March 2022
A total of 233 Ukrainian citizens who fled the war in their country were hired in Romania so far, labor minister Marius Budăi said, quoted by News.ro.

They were hired in the services and production industries.

Of those who got jobs in the country, 47 were hired through the national employment agency ANOFM and the rest directly by the employer, with a labor contract registered with local employment agencies, he explained.

At the beginning of the month, Romanian technology startup Jobful, together with the innovation accelerator InnovX-BCR, developed a recruitment platform dedicated to Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

The “Jobs for Ukraine” platform, developed with the support of Druid AI, Microsoft and EY Romania, aims to support the citizens of Ukraine who will remain in Romania in the medium and long term and are looking for jobs.

(Photo: Pexels)

simona@romania-insider.com

#Ukraine
1

