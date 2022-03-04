Romanian startup and accelerator launch recruitment platform for Ukrainian refugees

Romanian technology startup Jobful, together with the innovation accelerator InnovX-BCR, have developed a recruitment platform dedicated to Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

The “Jobs for Ukraine” platform, developed with the support of Druid AI, Microsoft and EY Romania, aims to support the citizens of Ukraine who will remain in Romania in the medium and long term and are looking for jobs.

“Together with InnovX-BCR, we have developed this platform, first of all, to support the citizens of Ukraine in their job search in Romania and to encourage companies that can and want to hire Ukrainian labour. All the functionalities of the platform are completely free, both in the case of recruitment companies and for those who apply for jobs. Companies can add as many ads as they want and have the opportunity to directly contact the candidates they deem appropriate for the available roles,” said Mihai Cepoi, Founder and CEO of Jobful.

For both the employer and the employee, the platform has a simplified registration process that involves three steps: creating an account, completing a profile (for the employee) / adding a job (for companies), and the possibility to apply for a posted job or contact a candidate.

Best Jobs, one of the biggest recruiting platforms in Romania, has also announced an initiative aimed at helping Ukrainian citizens. It introduced a label on its platform – Ukrainian friendly job – that helps companies signal the jobs that suit Ukrainian refugees.

(Photo source: the company)