Ukrainian refugees granted 5 days of free transportation upon arriving in Romania

Foreign citizens and stateless persons who come from Ukraine and enter Romania will benefit from free transportation by rail and other public means of transportation only for a period of 5 calendar days. Until now, Ukrainian refugees had unlimited free rail transport.

The new draft government decision initiated by the Ministry of Transportation makes trips made by the refugees from the Ukraine and Moldova border areas to localities within Romania free of charge, Digi24 reported. If the refugees only transit Romania from the same areas, the public transportation they use is also free of charge.

The draft decision modifies a previous one, namely government decision 337/2022, which granted Ukrainian refugees unlimited free public transportation in Romania. The executive argued that the current legal framework made the new measure necessary.

Refugees will be able to enjoy free transportation with all railway transport operators, as long as they take a seat in the second class, only for 5 days after their arrival in Romania. Road transportation will also free, and so are international trips, following a decision by the county committee for emergency situations or the Bucharest municipality committee for emergency situations.

Humanitarian assistance will still be given to certain categories of foreign citizens or stateless persons coming from Ukraine.

National railway company CFR Călători said it will ensure additional transport capacities in order to avoid crowding trains.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)