Generators of Hope: Timișoara joins European campaign to donate power generators to Ukraine

Timișoara, a major city in western Romania, has joined the Generators of Hope European solidarity campaign, which aims to aid Ukraine with power generators and transformers. These will help the country keep its hospitals, schools, water supply system, telephone network and more up and running.

According to the Timișoara City Hall, about RON 250,000 are needed to buy four large generators. The acquisition will be made through the "Timisoara for Ukraine" platform, which brings together public institutions, NGOs, private companies, churches, and so on. Thus, those who want to help can donate here.

"Donations worth RON 689,026 have been collected through "Timișoara for Ukraine" since the beginning of the war, which were used to purchase protective equipment, medicines, food and essential goods and send them to Ukraine," the City Hall said.

Under the “Generators of Hope” initiative, power generators are transported to one of three hubs in the EU under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. From there, the Government in Kyiv directs them to the areas where they are most needed.

