UK court clears millionaire Alexander Adamescu’s extradition to Romania

Alexander Adamescu, the son of dead Romanian millionaire Dan Adamescu, could soon be extradited from the UK after the Supreme Court in London rejected his last appeal, G4media.ro reported.

Adamescu was indicted in Romania for having bribed judges to obtain favorable rulings related to his family's insolvent companies. The Romanian anticorruption prosecutors obtained an international arrest warrant four years ago, but Adamescu challenged the Romanian state's request in British courts, and trials have been pending until now.

In his defense, Alexander Adamescu claimed that he was politically persecuted in the country, where justice is corrupt, and the jails are not in line with decent standards.

Alexander's father, Dan Adamescu was sent to prison in May 2016 for bribing judges and died in January 2017 while serving his sentence.

Dan Adamescu was one of the richest people in Romania. His business empire included the country's biggest insurance company - Astra Asigurari - which went bankrupt, the Unirea Shopping Center store in downtown Bucharest, the Intercontinental Hotel, also in Bucharest, as well as a large real estate portfolio and an influential newspaper - Romania Libera.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)