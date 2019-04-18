Romanian tech unicorn UiPath outlines additional social initiatives

Romania-founded tech unicorn UiPath said it would further support children from poor communities in Romania and India “towards a better future through access to quality education with technology support.” The initiative was started in 2018.

The support will come through UiPath Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by UiPath Romania. The foundation has a 2019 budget of USD 2 million: 60% provided by UiPath and 40% from a private donation made by company founders. It plans to change the life of 500,000 children by 2025.

This year, 140 children aged 11 to 16, coming from underprivileged families in Bucharest, Cluj, Vaslui and Galaţi, will receive full support from the company, including scholarships, educational materials, medical services, clothing and food.

The announcement came after the company said it would donate EUR 1 million for the restoration of Notre Dame cathedral, a piece of news met with some negative reactions locally from those who pointed out that there are many local projects that could have been supported.

The company said that the company's donation for the restoration work of Notre Dame reflected its values and that it was constantly developing initiatives with a global social impact.

“We are all aware that tragedy hits in every corner of the world, and UiPath is a global company with a desire to contribute to a better future for every citizen of the planet,” Daniel Dines, co-founder and CEO of UiPath said.

So far, the company made “significant investments in education initiatives,” UiPath said. Through the UiPath Academy, hundreds of thousands of people around the world have benefited from free access to automation training, something that will continue in the future. The company has also extended its collaboration with schools and universities around the world in the Academic Alliance program, training students of all social backgrounds for the automated workplace of the future, it said.

UiPath was founded in Bucharest by Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă. The company, which is now based in New York, specializes in the development of software robots that automate repetitive processes in companies, an activity generally known as robotic processes automation (RPA). It has 32 offices in 20 countries.

(Photo: UiPath Facebook Page)

