Sports

UEFA to tour Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca for trophy display ahead of this summer's U-21 Championship

03 May 2023

The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) organizes a trophy tour in Bucharest (May 6-7) and Cluj-Napoca (May 13-14) ahead of the upcoming UEFA U-21 Championship. 

The tournament itself, which will be co-hosted by Romania and Georgia, is taking place between June 21 and July 8, 2023.

"Today, with 50 days to go until the start of the final UEFA Under21 tournament, we are generically opening the gates of the stadiums and inviting supporters to see the trophy. In June, the football show will start on the grass and I invite all of you fans to come and see very spectacular matches," said FRF president Răzvan Burleanu.

The locations for displaying the trophy are still a secret, but football enthusiasts can uncover them through a game that involves following clues to discover the two locations. The announcement of the two locations will take place each Saturday afternoon of the week. Individuals who locate the trophy before the announcement will have the chance to enter a drawing to win one of the 21 footballs. 

Additionally, those who visit the trophy display in Bucharest and Cluj can enter a drawing for a limited number of tickets to the final tournament matches.

This is Romania's second venture in hosting a tournament of this caliber. The tricolors made their debut in this tournament both as participants and host back in 1998 when Spain, consisting of players like Guti and Míchel Salgado, came home with the ultimate trophy. 

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRF.ro)

1

