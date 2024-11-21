Nations League: UEFA awards Romania 3-0 win over Kosovo, but orders next home game behind closed doors

The UEFA Appeals Body awarded Romania a 3-0 win after Kosovo abandoned the Nations League match in Bucharest last week. However, the Romanian Football Federation has also been fined, and the national team will play the next home match behind closed doors.

With this forfeit victory, Romania wins all six matches in the Nations League and finishes the group with 18 points, Biziday.ro reported. Kosovo finished second with 12 points.

At the November 15 match in Bucharest, Kosovo left the field during second-half stoppage time, at a 0-0 score, after hearing ‘Serbia, Serbia’ chants from Romanian supporters, accusing the home fans of “racial discrimination.” The Romanian team remained on the pitch for 74 minutes until the referee ended the match as the Kosovar players refused to return.

On November 20, the UEFA Appeals Body said it decided to declare “the Nations League 2025 match between the representative teams of the Romanian Football Federation and the Football Federation of Kosovo, that was played on November 15, 2024, as forfeited by the Football Federation of Kosovo (who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 3-0) for being responsible for the match not being played in full.”

Plus, the Football Federation of Kosovo was fined EUR 6,000 for the improper conduct of its team.

Meanwhile, besides the 3-0 win, Romania received several fines and was even ordered to play the next home match without spectators.

UEFA announced that it decided to “fine the Romanian Football Federation EUR 50,000 and to order the closure of the Romanian Football Federation’s stadium during the next match in which the Romanian Football Federation will play as host association, for the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters (in relation to xenophobic anti-Hungarian chants).”

In addition, the Romanian Federation was fined EUR 30,000 for transmitting provocative political messages not fit for a sports event, EUR 9,000 for throwing of objects, EUR 4,500 for lighting of fireworks, EUR 8,000 for use of laser pointer, EUR 12,500 for causing a disturbance during national anthems, and EUR 14,000 for blocking of public passageways.

According to The Guardian, Kosovo is preparing to appeal the decision at the court of arbitration for sport.

