Uber Black arrives in Timișoara

Popular ridesharing company Uber introduced its premium service, Uber Black, in Timișoara, western Romania. The option is also available in Bucharest.

Uber Black drivers must maintain a minimum rating of 4.85 stars, hold commercial insurance, and comply with all county or local regulations, ensuring a premium and reliable service on every trip, the company said.

With Ride Preferences available in the Uber app, riders can customize their experience: adjusting temperature, requesting luggage assistance, or even setting their preferred level of conversation with the driver.

In addition, Uber Black gives passengers more flexibility, allowing users up to 5 minutes to reach their car before a waiting fee applies, compared to the 2-minute window on services like UberX.

Uber operates in over 10,000 cities in more than 70 countries around the world. In Romania, where it has been licensed as a passenger transportation intermediary since 2020, Uber is available in 24 cities.

(Photo source: Uber)