Society

Two more Romanian citizens held hostage by Hamas in Gaza Strip

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) recently announced that two more Romanian citizens, who also hold Israeli citizenship and reside in Israel, have been confirmed as hostages of the terrorist group Hamas, held in the Gaza Strip. 

“Israeli authorities have informed us that, following the checks carried out, two more dual citizens, Israeli and Romanian, with residence in the State of Israel, are hostages in the Gaza Strip,” MAE said in a statement

The ministry also stated that the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Romanian Consulate General in Haifa are maintaining contact with the Israeli authorities.

In total, three people with dual citizenship – Romanian and Israeli – are currently being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The first Romanian citizen held hostage by Hamas was confirmed by Romanian authorities about a week ago

Romania has called for the immediate release of all people held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. A ministry spokesperson also explained that no “unusual requests, beyond the normal, in such conditions,” have been received.

“To date, neither the Embassy nor the Consulate has received any requests for consular assistance regarding the disappearance or death of other Romanian citizens in Israel. The current balance sheet indicates four Israeli-Romanian dual citizens who have died, one dual citizen who is missing, and another is being held hostage in the Gaza Strip,” he added, quoted by Digi24.

On the other side, approximately 260 Romanian citizens and their family members have requested evacuation from the Gaza Strip so far, the minister of foreign affairs, Luminiţa Odobescu, said on October 23.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Abed Rahim Khatib | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Society

Two more Romanian citizens held hostage by Hamas in Gaza Strip

01 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) recently announced that two more Romanian citizens, who also hold Israeli citizenship and reside in Israel, have been confirmed as hostages of the terrorist group Hamas, held in the Gaza Strip. 

“Israeli authorities have informed us that, following the checks carried out, two more dual citizens, Israeli and Romanian, with residence in the State of Israel, are hostages in the Gaza Strip,” MAE said in a statement

The ministry also stated that the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Romanian Consulate General in Haifa are maintaining contact with the Israeli authorities.

In total, three people with dual citizenship – Romanian and Israeli – are currently being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The first Romanian citizen held hostage by Hamas was confirmed by Romanian authorities about a week ago

Romania has called for the immediate release of all people held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. A ministry spokesperson also explained that no “unusual requests, beyond the normal, in such conditions,” have been received.

“To date, neither the Embassy nor the Consulate has received any requests for consular assistance regarding the disappearance or death of other Romanian citizens in Israel. The current balance sheet indicates four Israeli-Romanian dual citizens who have died, one dual citizen who is missing, and another is being held hostage in the Gaza Strip,” he added, quoted by Digi24.

On the other side, approximately 260 Romanian citizens and their family members have requested evacuation from the Gaza Strip so far, the minister of foreign affairs, Luminiţa Odobescu, said on October 23.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Abed Rahim Khatib | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania
10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards