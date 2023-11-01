Two more Romanian citizens held hostage by Hamas in Gaza Strip

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) recently announced that two more Romanian citizens, who also hold Israeli citizenship and reside in Israel, have been confirmed as hostages of the terrorist group Hamas, held in the Gaza Strip.

“Israeli authorities have informed us that, following the checks carried out, two more dual citizens, Israeli and Romanian, with residence in the State of Israel, are hostages in the Gaza Strip,” MAE said in a statement.

The ministry also stated that the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Romanian Consulate General in Haifa are maintaining contact with the Israeli authorities.

In total, three people with dual citizenship – Romanian and Israeli – are currently being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The first Romanian citizen held hostage by Hamas was confirmed by Romanian authorities about a week ago.

Romania has called for the immediate release of all people held hostage by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. A ministry spokesperson also explained that no “unusual requests, beyond the normal, in such conditions,” have been received.

“To date, neither the Embassy nor the Consulate has received any requests for consular assistance regarding the disappearance or death of other Romanian citizens in Israel. The current balance sheet indicates four Israeli-Romanian dual citizens who have died, one dual citizen who is missing, and another is being held hostage in the Gaza Strip,” he added, quoted by Digi24.

On the other side, approximately 260 Romanian citizens and their family members have requested evacuation from the Gaza Strip so far, the minister of foreign affairs, Luminiţa Odobescu, said on October 23.

(Photo source: Abed Rahim Khatib | Dreamstime.com)