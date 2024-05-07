​​Pursuing Dreams and Excellence Beyond the Classroom: BSB Students' Journey from Innovation Hub Creations to the Thrills of the Icy Tracks at The Arctic Challenge

Partner Content

Imagine a school where, as a student, alongside all the activities and lessons that are part of the British Curriculum, you can design and build an electric car from scratch, test it on track, and embark on an adventure to the Arctic Circle to drive it on ice. It’s fascinating to see how through such hands-on learning experiences, young engineers not only develop their skills but also foster an exceptional spirit of camaraderie and teamwork.

In the heart of the British School of Bucharest (BSB), the Innovation Hub stands as a testament to the evolution of education where learning transcends traditional boundaries. Established in 2016, the hub is the perfect learning space where students can apply the knowledge acquired in the classroom through a unique integrated STEAM approach to further develop their understanding of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics. Here, through Project Zephyr, students embark on a transformative journey: crafting an electric car from scratch and testing it on the icy tracks of Lapland in the thrilling Arctic Challenge.

A Philosophy of Curiosity and Creativity

The BSB Innovation Hub is more than just a hub; it's a philosophy. It encourages young engineers to question, explore, and create, steering away from traditional learning towards a hands-on approach. By merging subjects like Physics, Mathematics, Design, and Technology, the hub provides a prolific ground for innovation.

Project Zephyr is not merely an extracurricular activity; it's a quest for students aged 12 and above. It challenges them to push boundaries and envisage a future shaped by their innovations. As part of the project, students delve deep into the mechanics of building an electric vehicle using materials ranging from metals to plastics and equipped with professional-grade tools like lathes and CNC routers.

Fostering Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Abilities

Before embarking on the great journey, BSB students form teams and meticulously plan their strategy so that the results of testing the car meet expectations. Each team designs a unique electric car, bound only by the limits of materials, safety standards, and imagination. This process is not just about creating a vehicle but about fostering leadership, teamwork, and resilience among students.

As the projects take shape, so does the students' understanding of their capabilities and potential career paths. The Hub's environment is a crucible for developing critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and a profound respect for sustainable practices.

The Arctic Challenge: A Test of Skill and Ingenuity

The journey peaks with the Arctic Challenge, an extraordinary event that tests both the vehicle's integrity and the students' ingenuity. In this ultimate test, teams face five challenges, including the fastest lap time, best endurance, longest drift, team presentation, and team responsibility. It's a test of their technical skills and their ability to perform under pressure in one of the most challenging environments on earth.

The Arctic Challenge is not just about competition; it's an educational experience that highlights the impacts of climate change in the Arctic region. This immersive experience offers students a unique perspective on sustainability and the potential of innovative technologies to address environmental challenges.

As the Arctic night sky lights up with the ethereal glow of the Northern Lights, so does the potential within each student who passes through the BSB Innovation Hub. The journey from a mere concept to the icy tracks is not just about building a car; it's about building futures. It encapsulates the essence of education at the British School of Bucharest — an education that is dynamic, integrative, and, above all, transformative. Through initiatives like Project Zephyr and the Arctic Challenge, BSB not only prepares students for the future but also inspires them to shape it.

