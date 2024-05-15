Collection rate under guarantee-return system for packaging rises to 40% in April

Romanians returned 160 million returnable packaging units in April, 40% of the 400 million units introduced on the market under the guarantee-return system, or SGR, minister of environment Mircea Fechet said at the opening ceremony for a new recycling center near Bucharest.

Between January 1 and April 15, 166 million packaging units were collected under the SGR system. Of this, 48 million were collected in Bucharest and its broader metropolitan area (Ilfov).

In May, minister Fechet expects to see more than 200 million packaging units returned – which would bring the return rate to over 50%, Revistaprogresiv.ro reported.

Four regional RetuRO centers are currently open: in Bonțida (Cluj county), Giarmata (Timiș county), Brașov, and Otopeni (Ilfov). In the next three months, other centers will be opened in Bacău, Ploiesti, and Dolj.

The processing capacity of SGR packaging in Romania is, at the moment, over 2.6 billion packaging units per year(including the new center in Otopeni).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ovidiu Micsik)