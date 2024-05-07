The multinational military exercise "Swift Response 24,” which will feature the largest airborne operations in Europe since World War II, has recently begun.

The exercise will take place until May 24 in Romania, including in the Cincu range in Brașov County, according to Radio Brașov, as reported by Rador.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, the exercise will feature one of the largest airborne operations in Europe since World War II, with approximately 2,000 paratroopers involved. In total, 5,000 troops and 320 military assets from seven allied and partner countries will participate in "Swift Response."

13,000 troops from 17 nations are participating in the month-long exercise, which is organized by the United States Army Europe and Africa Command.

Romania is contributing 2,300 troops and 220 technical assets and is providing several airbases—including Câmpia Turzii, Otopeni, Boboc, and Banat Airport in Caransebeș—as well as three ranges, including the Cincu range in Brașov County.

Exercise Swift Response is part of Steadfast Defender 24, NATO’s largest military exercise since the Cold War, which involves approximately 90,000 troops from all 32 NATO nations, according to the official press release.

(Photo source: nato.int and UK Defence Ministry)