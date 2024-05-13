Local NGO @Romania has managed to gather more than 1 million followers on Instagram in five years, portraying Romania as a destination worth visiting. It has a total audience of over 3 million followers on all platforms, out of which 1 million on Instagram and 1.7 million on TikTok.

@Romania is a non-governmental organization founded in 2019 that aims to promote the country as a tourist destination, taking on the mission of building a country brand that places Romania on the global stage. With limited resources and without government or corporate support, the organization has managed to attract an impressive audience and turn many viewers into tourists.

Since 2019, @Romania generated 2 billion views, bringing in 200,000 tourists and over EUR 100 million to the economy. The value of social media promotion is equivalent to around EUR 20 million per year, considering the average costs for advertising on social media in the tourism niche, according to the press release.

"Without government or corporate support, it has been a challenge to build @Romania. Every follower gained has been a victory, every million views has been proof that we can make a difference. This autonomy has given us the freedom to experiment and to quickly adjust our strategies to maximize our impact,” said Sabin Stănescu, president and founder of the NGO.

@Romania has a combined audience of over 3 million followers on all platforms, out of which 1 million on Instagram, 1.7 million followers on TikTok and 66,000 followers on Facebook. Total monthly views across all channels is around 182 million.

"Seeing people from all over the world react to our content and plan to visit Romania is the greatest reward for our efforts,” added Iulian Băltărețu, president and co-founder of @Romania NGO.

The NGO is still seeking partners and sponsorships to support the growth and expansion of @Romania.

“The success of @Romania on Instagram is just the beginning. We are ready to take Romania's beauties to the next level and invite the whole world to discover and fall in love with this unique country,” the NGO team said.

(Photo source: Sorin Colac/Dreamstime.com)