Romania featured in Bloomberg article as “suddenly cool” destination for luxury travelers

An article recently published by US financial magazine Bloomberg highlights Romania as a potential destination for high-end travelers.

The article begins by noting that the country recently joined the Schengen Area, meaning that European Union citizens traveling there by air or sea will not need a passport.

“The reasons to visit go beyond picturesque Saxon villages, beautiful mountains, and the legendary house of Dracula. (Bran Castle was erroneously linked to the fictional vampire.) Romania now emerges as an unusual luxury gem,” the Bloomberg notes.

To properly get a feel for Romania, the article recommends a 5-7 day stay, citing Raluca Spiac, founder of the customized travel agency Beyond Dracula. “Romania is a place for those who understand luxury as the opportunity to slow down,” she says.

The Bloomberg story even proposes an itinerary for would-be travelers. The visit begins in Bucharest, where the “technological community is also expanding, with companies such as Oracle, Google, and the Romanian-founded Bitdefender.” The recommended stay in Bucharest is Old Town’s Marmorosch Bucharest hotel, located in a former 19th-century bank, or the future Corinthia Bucharest hotel.

The best introduction to Romanian cuisine in Bucharest is Caru’ cu bere, also in Old Town, or the Noua restaurant. After that, a visit to the Museum of Recent Art and a walk in Herăstrău Park are mandatory.

“Three hours north, medieval towns with red roofs contain Gothic churches, castles, and views of the Carpathian Mountains,” the article adds.

The recommended stay here is in the village of Criș, in a collection of five centuries-old villas, served by a small restaurant. From there, visitors should head to Sighișoara, a Saxon village known for its UNESCO-protected, pastel-colored buildings.

“Bran Castle might be Romania's only tourist trap, so skip the tour. Instead, break up the three-hour journey back to Bucharest with lunch in the Saxon town of Brașov, for a panoramic view of the surrounding villages from the 14th-century fortress. Sure, the castle is touristy, but it offers a beautiful farewell glimpse of Romania,” the guide concludes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: masezdromaderi | Dreamstime.com)