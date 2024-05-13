Adobe Romania: Adobe Express wins the “Software Product of the Year” Award at the ANIS Gala

News from Companies

Adobe Romania, primarily involved in software research and development for Adobe products with global impact, was named the winner in the Software Product of the Year category at the ANIS Gala, an annual event that recognizes and rewards the most significant achievements in the IT industry. In the competition, Adobe Romania was among the four finalist companies in the Software Product of the Year category, winning the award.

Adobe Express is an all-in-one design tool for both photos and videos, making content creation accessible to everyone regardless of experience level, leveraging the power of AI and multiplying the value of the existing Adobe ecosystem. With generative AI designed for commercial use, Adobe Express revolutionizes the way people and companies around the world turn ideas into remarkable content and amazing campaigns on social networks. Adobe Express is used by millions of users worldwide—from students to solo entrepreneurs, creative professionals to small businesses, and even the largest companies—to create unique content, captivating videos, visually stunning PDFs, digital notes, and remarkable flyers and resumes.

For content creators, Adobe Express perfectly complements Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and Acrobat, offering seamless import, editing, and synchronization between these applications. This also helps teamwork and collaboration in real-time.

The Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry (ANIS) has been awarding excellence in the IT field since 2015. Through the ANIS event, it aims to celebrate the initiatives of industry companies, both at the start-up level and for large companies. Therefore, all software and service companies in Romania, whether ANIS members or not, can participate in the competition, with everyone interested having the opportunity to apply for multiple award categories.

"We are glad that the innovations of the Adobe Express product have not gone unnoticed. We are constantly focused on offering the best products to our customers, innovating, and contributing to global development, just as we are concerned with the satisfaction of our employees within the company. The award shows us that we are on the right trajectory and sets new standards for us to surpass in the future," said Cris Radu, Site Leader Adobe Romania and VP of Engineering Digital Experience.

With over 30,000 employees globally and a team in Romania of over 1,200 specialists, Adobe is one of the most highly regarded employers, with an employee-oriented culture and a supportive environment repeatedly recognized by independent companies measuring employee satisfaction. Adobe has received significant international certifications and awards that reflect the quality of its work environment, such as the Great Place to Work certification and listings in Forbes World's Most Admired Companies and Forbes 100 Best Companies.

Founded in 1998, ANIS represents the interests of Romanian IT companies and supports the development of the local software and services industry, fostering the growth of both outsourcing project companies and those generating intellectual property through product creation. ANIS brings together over 160 companies, both small and multinational, with Romanian or foreign capital, headquartered in all major IT centres in the country, ensuring national representation for the association.

__

*This is a Press release.