Over 260 objectives across Romania open for Night of Museums 2024

Over 260 objectives in 32 counties and in Bucharest can be visited during this year’s Night of Museums, which will take place on Saturday, May 18.

This year's edition is an anniversary one, as it marks 20 years since the Night of Museums was first held in Romania. Locations in cities like Brașov, Sibiu, Ploiești, Oradea, Craiova, Constanța, Bacău, and Alba Iulia are participating in the event.

Some of the places that can be visited outside of the capital are:

Arad Museum Complex. Art Museum

George Apostu Cultural Center, Bacău

Bran Castle

Museum of Communist Memories, Brașov

Buzău County Museum

"B.P. Hasdeu" Memorial Museum, Câmpina

Museum of Comparative Anatomy USAMV Cluj-Napoca

National Military Museum "King Ferdinand I". Constanța Branch

Curtea de Argeș Municipal Museum

Carpathian Hunting Museum “Posada”

The Night of Museums offers people in Bucharest the opportunity to visit 50 objectives. Among the objectives that can be visited are:

ARCUB. “The Universe of Salvador Dalí” Exhibition

the Romanian Athenaeum

CFR Museum

Children's Museum Bucharest

Museum of Recent Art Bucharest

Football Museum

MINA Museum

National Museum of Romanian Literature Bucharest

National Museum of the Romanian Peasant

International Glass Salon

Bragadiru Palace

The City Hall of Bucharest also joined the “Night of Museums 2024” event for the fourth consecutive year, with a complex program that includes guided tours of the building, exhibitions, live music, and film screenings taking place both inside the palace and in the inner courtyard of the current headquarters at 47 Regina Elisabeta Boulevard. Bucharest residents and tourists are invited to the "Open City Hall" event from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Further details about the Night of Museums in Romania can be found here.

This year, the local edition of the event will be marked by protests. The National Federation of Culture and Media Unions “CulturMedia” – CNS Cartel Alfa announced that it will organize a protest on Saturday, May 18, titled “Night in Romania’s Museums,” picketing the Ministry of Culture and the headquarters of the government, according to HotNews.

The protesters say they seek to mark, among other things, 20 years of continuous degradation of the working environment in institutions responsible for managing the national cultural heritage, chronic underfunding of institutions responsible for managing the national cultural heritage, and inadequate cultural and salary policies.

Dragoș Neamu, the coordinator of international relations and cultural projects of the National Network of Museums in Romania (RNMR), stated that through this protest, employees are demanding a 20% salary increase.

"You will notice that many museums in the country do not appear in the 2024 Night of Museums program. Their representatives can be found and supported in Victorei Square [...]. This is a protest that I personally consider legitimate and support, because the goal is a 20% salary increase in the museum sector, for any professional position, to balance the major inequities and discriminations that exist within the cultural sector, between, for example, museums and theaters," Neamu wrote in a Facebook post.

The National Museum of Romanian History also announced that, for objective reasons, it will not organize the European Night of Museums event this year. It will, however, have regular visiting hours on the same day, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Access to the museum will be based on the purchase of a visitor ticket.

In 2023, the 19th edition of the Night of Museums was organized together with cultural institutions from the Republic of Moldova and was present in over 360 museums and spaces in 90 localities in Romania, and nine in Moldova.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Noaptea Muzeelor on Facebook)