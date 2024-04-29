Romanian authorities inaugurate first part of road crossing Apuseni Mountains

The first section of the Transapuseana, a road that crosses Romania's Apuseni Mountains, was recently inaugurated. The section consists of 43 kilometers of county road.

The road (DJ 107I), initially known as the 'Transalpina of the Apuseni,' was later renamed Transapuseana. It is the largest investment on a county road in Romania, with a total project value of over EUR 73 million, largely financed by European funds.

The road, 78 kilometers long, connects the city of Aiud (A10 Motorway) to the Bucium-Abrud area (DN 74), according to News.ro.

Marius Haţegan, the vice president of the Alba County Council and a professional engineer, congratulated the contractor on the quality of the work.

“A storybook road, emblematic for Alba County and for Romania. The investment was as costly as it was necessary. As an engineer, I can say that the work is a perfect 10, and hats off to it. As vice president of the County Council, I announce that we have met the completion deadline exactly,” announced Marius Haţegan on social media.

The local official also provided figures regarding the completion of this first section: 26,000 tons / 277,000 square meters of asphalt concrete layer, 41,000 tons of binder layer, 44,000 cubic meters of crushed stone for foundation, 25,000 cubic meters of concrete used for consolidation works, and 23,000 linear meters of metal guardrail were used.

