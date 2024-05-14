Angela Merkel’s memoirs to be published in Romania this fall, available to pre-order online

Freedom. Memories 1954-2021, the long-awaited memoirs covering the personal and public career of Germany’s former chancellor, Angela Merkel, is to be published in more than 30 countries on November 26, including in Romania. Cora Radulian signs the translation from German.

According to local publishing house Litera, the 700-page book is already available for pre-order online, on its website.

“For 16 years, Angela Merkel carried the responsibility of governing Germany, led the country through numerous crises, and shaped, through her actions and attitude, both German politics and society, and the dynamics of the international political scene,” according to the book’s Romanian publisher, Litera.

In her memoirs, written together with her long-time political adviser Beate Baumann, Merkel recalls her life divided equally between two states and two worlds: 35 years in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) and 35 years in reunified Germany.

“With utmost sincerity,” Angela Merkel recounts her childhood, youth, and studies in the GDR, talks about the drama of 1989, which was marked by the fall of the Berlin Wall, and talks about the beginnings of her political life.

“Starting from the turning points of national – but also European and international – history, it reveals to us, with clarity and precision, how the decisions that shaped the present in which we live were made. The book offers a unique insight into the machinations of power and is a strong plea for freedom,” Litera also said.

Starting November 26, the book will also be available in ebook & audiobook formats.

(Photo source: Litera)