Internet speed on the rise in Romania in 2023

Last year, internet users in Romania registered an average download speed of 587 Mbps for fixed cable internet, an increase of approximately 10% compared to 2022, and an average upload speed of 548 Mbps, an increase of 20%, according to statistics compiled by ANCOM based on tests conducted on the Netograf platform.

There was also a significant increase in average transfer speeds in fixed WiFi networks, from 135 Mbps in 2022 to 156 Mbps in 2023 for download, and from 111 Mbps to 126 Mbps for upload.

Additionally, an average download speed of 39 Mbps was recorded for mobile internet, slightly improved from the previous year, and an average upload speed of 12 Mbps, according to the statement from the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM).

"From the analysis of the 2023 statistics for fixed internet, a general trend of balancing average download and upload speeds in fixed networks (cable and WiFi) for major providers in the Romanian market (based on the number of connections) can be observed, suggesting the adaptation of electronic communication services to users' needs," said ANCOM representatives.

Netograf is an electronic platform designed by ANCOM to provide internet users in Romania with an independent and free tool to continuously check the quality of their internet access service. Users can periodically check if their internet service meets the quality specified in the commercial offer and contract with the electronic communications provider.

In 2023, approximately 31,000 valid tests were conducted on the Netograf platform for mobile internet providers.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Believeinme | Dreamstime.com)