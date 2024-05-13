White Image: Requests for bank loans, a success rate of 4%, on 123credit.ro, in the first quarter of 2024

News from Companies

The success rate of requests for bank loans registered on the 123credit.ro platform was approximately 4%, in the first quarter of the year, according to 123credit.ro, the main online credit platform in Romania.

White Image together with 123credit.ro contributed to the efficiency of the process of obtaining a bank loan by automating the communications of 123credit.ro, the main online credit platform that has one of the largest networks of partner financial institutions and brokers.

„The financial market enjoys numerous financing solutions, designed to meet the different crediting needs of customers. To ease the process of accessing a loan and finding the best option available in the market in a short time, but also understanding each loan option separately, we created an automated communication program for 123credit.ro. Thus, we offer support to customers from the first access to the site. Also, with the program's help, customers are automatically informed throughout the process of applying for a loan. They find out in real-time if the bank has accepted the loan application or not, if the information provided is considered incomplete, and of course about the approval or rejection of the loan. White Image's customer assistance program automatically provides other available financing alternatives if your initial application has been declined. In addition, the system also includes a series of messages that are intended to educate the audience and explain what APR is or how an advance loan can be paid. The automated communication program is well received by the audience, with messages having open rates between 40-70%, and interaction rates of up to 14%”, stated Andrei Georgescu, co-founder of White Image.

In the first quarter of 2024, more than 3,000 funding requests were registered. A significant increase was also registered in the case of applications for mortgage loans, reaching 43% of the total applications.

„The objective of the 123credit.ro platform is to make it easier to get a loan. We offer customers the opportunity to apply in just 5 minutes. In addition, users can easily compare credit offers available from partner banks. Currently, we mediate lending with over 30 financial institutions and have a national broker network that covers 40 cities, from 28 counties. Thus, through the partnership with White Image, we manage to respond more quickly and efficiently to the needs of the market and at the same time come closer to our customers by automatically providing the necessary support during the entire process of accessing a loan, but also beyond it”, added Sebastian Piu, co-founder, and Managing Partner, 123credit.ro.

The need for financing solutions remains high. BNR data show that in the first quarter of 2024, approximately 176,000 loans were granted, of which over 67,500 were loans for consumption, and approximately 105,850 for housing.

About White Image

Founded in 2003, White Image, part of the Mediapost Hit Mail group, owned by French Post, is the first email marketing company in Romania, practically creating a new market at the local level. White Image is the most awarded company on the Romanian email marketing market, accumulating 6 international awards at the Marketing Sherpa Award, in the USA, the most prestigious email marketing competition in the world. White Image ended 2022 with a turnover of 1.3 million euros, having a team of 18 marketing specialists and hundreds of clients from Romania, Europe and Asia, from the automotive, banking, travel, retail, ecommerce, pharma and others.

Abaut 123credit.ro

Officially launched in the first part of 2023, 123Credit.ro is one of the main aggregators of credit solutions, which gathers in one place all the credit offers of financial institutions in Romania, so that they can be compared easily, in just a few minutes, offering customers the opportunity to apply online for the credit they want, all for free. Currently, the platform provides more than 175 offers, from more than 30 financial institutions in our country.

