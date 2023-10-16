Two more Romanian citizens confirmed dead after Hamas attacks on Israel

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced over the weekend that two more deaths of Romanian citizens have been registered in Israel as a result of the terrorist attacks, adding to the two already known.

The two deceased also had dual Israeli-Romanian citizenship. One additional person is still reported missing.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sadly confirms the deaths, in the context of the security situation in the State of Israel and the Gaza Strip, of two more individuals with dual citizenship, Israeli-Romanian, residing in the State of Israel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs extends condolences to their families. Furthermore, the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv is in contact with the Israeli authorities to verify information regarding the disappearance of a person with dual Israeli-Romanian citizenship. Unfortunately, at this moment, we have four citizens with dual citizenship confirmed deceased and another person with dual citizenship reported missing," Radu Filip, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Euronews Romania.

He also added that Romanian diplomatic personnel in Israel are working to verify all information regarding Romanian citizens in the area.

The ministry also recently notified that it is monitoring the situation of 350 Romanian citizens in the Gaza Strip. Roughly 200 of them have requested consular support to be evacuated from the area, as Israel is readying a ground operation. Also over the weekend, 58 more Romanians were brought back home.

In this context, Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu is reportedly planning a visit to Israel in the upcoming period. Although unconfirmed by official government sources, the visit would include a meeting with the Israeli PM regarding Romanian citizens still in the Gaza Strip. Discussions are currently underway to evacuate Romanians from this territory. The visit would precede the one Ciolacu intends to make to Ukraine, according to Digi24.

The Israeli military reported hitting over 100 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip last night. On Saturday, two more senior Hamas leaders were killed by the Israeli Air Force. A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Gaza.

