Western Romania: US president Trump sends plaque commemorating heroes of 1989 Revolution

A bronze plaque sent by US president Donald Trump to honor the memory of those who died in the Romanian Revolution of 1989 will be unveiled in Timişoara, the western Romania city where the events started.

The plaque, to be set up on the building that will host the planned Revolution Museum, will be unveiled on December 20, in the presence of the new US ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman.

“This plaque is dedicated in eternal memory to the heroic people of Timişoara and the martyrs who perished 30 years ago, fighting for freedom, democracy and human rights in December of 1989. May God bless their memory! May God bless the people of Romania! Donald J. Trump,” the plaque reads. The text appears in both Romanian and English.

A first step towards the opening of the museum was taken earlier this year when the building of the former military garrison (pictured) in the city was transferred from the Defense Ministry to the Culture Ministry, which will deal with refurbishing it and opening the museum.

Sorin Predescu, the director of the Timiş Culture Department and Cultural Patrimony, said a sum of EUR 3 million is available for the museum.

“The money has been in the account for five years. What was missing was an adequate space. We insisted to have this museum in Timişoara; actually, we did not have to insist that much because it made a lot of sense. We just needed a representative building. Then, with the involvement of the Project Management Unit, of several MPs from Timiş, with the mayor, we looked for a space for this museum. […] It took talks with 7 ministers, being persistent, afterthoughts, to have this building in the patrimony of the Culture Ministry,” Predescu said, quoted by News.ro.

He explained that the task books are ready, and that the bids will follow.

The building of the museum is set to undergo refurbishment. The way the museum will look like is to be determined by specialists.

(Photo: Turbojet/ Wikipedia)

