COVID-19 travel: Romania adds Greece, Ireland to the red list

30 July 2021
Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on July 29 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Greece, a popular summer destination for Romanians, as well Ireland, Monaco, Maldives, or the Bahamas, are now on the red list.

Travellers arriving in Romania from red list countries have to quarantine for 14 days. However, they are exempt from this requirement if they were fully vaccinated at least ten days before arrival or if they were infected with COVID-19 in the last 180 days but not earlier than the last 14 days, according to G4media.ro. Children under the age of six are also exempt from quarantine, and so are those between 6 and 16 years of age if they show a negative COVID test not older than 72 hours.

The Romanian authorities also decided to move France, Belgium, Israel, and the United States from the green to the yellow list.

Meanwhile, countries such as Turkey, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, or Sweden are on the green list.

The updated lists, valid starting August 1, are available here.

(Photo source: Trazvan/Dreamstime.com)

