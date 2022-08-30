Saint Mary Children's Hospital in Iasi builds new wing for pediatric ER

A new emergency reception unit will be built at the Saint Mary Children's Hospital in Iasi, writes News.ro

Iasi County Council president Costel Alexe signed the public procurement contract for the expansion of the Saint Mary Children's Hospital in Iasi on Monday, September 29.

The county council president said that the children’s hospital will receive a new wing for the ER, containing a basement, ground floor, and first floor, as well as a terrace equipped with a helipad.

The winner of the tender is SC Daroconstruct SRL, and the value of the works exceeds EUR 5 mln. The execution period is 17 months.

"The investments we are making at the Pediatric Hospital will not stop here because we are working on further expanding the medical premises, a project that will mean an outpatient clinic, a neuromotor recovery center, and a new eight-story building including an OR. We are also in the final stages of the rehabilitation and modernization of the current buildings, all of which will help us to make St Mary's Children's Hospital a center for pediatric excellence. Children's health is a priority for the County Council", said the President of the Iasi County Council Costel Alexe, quoted by News.ro.

Funding for the building of the Emergency Reception Unit at the Saint Mary Children's Hospital in Iași has been provided through the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020.

(Photo source: Chernetskaya | Dreamstime.com)