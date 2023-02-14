Major Romanian poultry farm Transavia reportedly hires Rothschild to evaluate investors' interest

Transavia, the largest poultry producer in Romania, owned by entrepreneur Ioan Popa, reportedly hired the Rothschild investment bank to test the market regarding potential investors' interest in the company's acquisition, according to sources familiar with the developments consulted by Ziarul Financiar. The company refused to comment.

Transavia is an entrepreneurial business set up three decades ago by Ioan Popa, who turned the company into the leader of the poultry market, with a business of RON 953 mln (around EUR 200 mln) in 2021 at the group level.

The group has 28 poultry farms located in eight counties in Romania, in Alba, Cluj, Sibiu, Braşov, Timiş, Mureş, Harghita and Caraş-Severin, with a cumulative agricultural land area of ​​10,000 hectares.

Also, Transavia operates four grain production farms, a combined feed factory with a feed production capacity of 250,000 tons/year, three slaughterhouses and a meat processing plant.

(Photo source: Branex | Dreamstime.com)