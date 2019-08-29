Traffic on Romania’s airports to double in the next 15 years

Over 10.7 million passengers transited Romania’s airports in the first half of this year, 8% more compared to the same period last year, according to the Romanian Airports Association (AAR), which currently has 24 members, including 17 airports and airport companies.

AAR estimates that passenger traffic in Romania will double in the next 15 years, according to a press release sent by the Cluj-Napoca airport.

In 2018, passenger traffic on the 17 airports in the country increased by over 7%, to 21.8 million people, ARR data shows.

The largest airport in the country is Henri-Coadă (Otopeni), which was transited by more than 13 million people last year, up almost 8% compared to the previous year.

