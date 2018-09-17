Romania buys traditional pottery for EU Council presidency promotion

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published last Friday, September 14, the announcement of the public tender for the acquisition of Romanian ceramic pottery that will be used for promotion before and during the period when the country will hold the EU Council presidency.

The contract is split into 11 batches and the total value is estimated at over RON 2.89 million (some EUR 620,000), local Mediafax reported. Each of the 11 batches includes various decorative items with a total value of between RON 25,600 (EUR 5,500) and RON 600,000 (EUR 130,000).

Romania will hold the presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019. The budget for preparing this presidency is estimated at EUR 60-80 million, according to Daniel Gosea, the general manager of the unit in charge with this process.

One of the most important events to take place during this period will be a EU Summit in Sibiu, which is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2019.

Irina Marica, [email protected]