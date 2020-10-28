Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Over 160 places of worship included in the Cultural Tourist Route of the Wooden Churches in Romania

28 October 2020
More than 160 places of worship from the counties of Bihor, Cluj, Maramures, Satu Mare, Suceava, Neamt, and Mehedinti have been included in the newly launched Cultural Tourist Route of the Wooden Churches in Romania.

The Ministry of Economy announced on Tuesday, October 27, the official launch of the new cultural tourist route.

"The tourist attractions included in the route highlight the essence of the Romanian community spirit and its artistic creativity […]. In this journey, tourists will have the opportunity to learn about ancient traditions, which tell the story of the Romanian folk genius and the nation's unity," the ministry said.

The Cultural Tourist Route of the Wooden Churches in Romania includes 10 places of worship in Bihor county, 13 in Cluj county, over 100 wooden churches and monasteries in Maramures county, 10 in Satu Mare county, 16 in Suceava county, 16 in Neamt county, and 2 wooden churches in Mehedinti county. The full list is available here.

The churches and monasteries that are part of this new cultural route "will offer visitors the opportunity to learn, live and take part in a meaningful, engaging, and memorable experience that can be customized to each person's interests," the Ministry of Economy also said. 

At this moment, 49 Cultural Tourist Routes in Romania benefit from the recognition of the Ministry of Economy.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Economiei)

